Yankees drop scoreless affair in extras, 2-0

PULASKI – A battle of dynamic pitching staffs dueled on Independence Day, but the Pulaski Yankees fell in extra innings for the fourth time this season, dropping a 2-0 decision to the Bluefield Blue Jays on Wednesday. Bluefield’s win extended their season high win streak to seven games and improved their record to 13-2.

Yankees’ starting pitcher Luis Gil only survived 1.1 innings and was removed after walking four batters, despite not yielding a single run. The Pulaski bullpen kicked into action and Gilmael Troya tossed 2.2 no hit innings with four strikeouts, followed by 4.1 superb scoreless frames by Wellington Diaz.

For the Blue Jays, Claudio Galva went five innings and received a no decision after allowing three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. A scoreless game into extra innings would soon go by the wayside with the new extra inning rules providing each team with a leadoff runner on second base.

In the tenth, after Bryan Blanton struck out his first batter, but Luis De Los Santos singled on a sharp grounder through the left side of the infield to score DJ Daniels. Cal Stevenson advanced to third place on the play, and later scored on a sacrifice fly to right fielder Juan De Leon, opening a 2-0 hole.

The Yankees were unable to answer back with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the tenth and fell 2-0. The loss marked Pulaski’s second shutout of the season, with both resulting in a 2-0 final.

