Wythe woman, horse killed in I-81 crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHEVILLE — A 25-year-old Wytheville woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 81. A horse being hauled in a trailer also was killed.

An investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper D.D. Dunford determined Danielle M. Reeves was northbound when her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the left side of the highway, striking the guardrail. The vehicle then re-entered the northbound lanes, hitting a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado towing a horse trailer.

According to police, the second impact caused both vehicles to run off the right side of the interstate, through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Reeves, not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Three female passengers, two age 5 and one age 3, were airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 36-year-old male from Maryland, and his wife were treated for minor injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital, State Police report. They were wearing seatbelts. The couple’s horse died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, according to police.

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2018.

