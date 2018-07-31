WRRM History Camp is about learning and fun

By Julia A. Kriss

Wilderness Road Regional Museum

History can be great fun, 24 children attending a weeklong summer camp at Wilderness Road Regional Museum learned. Museum Program Director April Danner packed each day with living history and new insights into area history, as well as what life was like more than 200 years ago.

The week began with discussion of local history in the 1700s. After picking a local patriot to emulate each child was assigned a coonskin or tri-cornered hat reflective of that patriot. Each child then shared with the group the history of their patriot and what impact that patriot had on what is now Pulaski County.

After a complete tour of the museum, it’s related buildings and the site, they learned the importance of Newbern and the Wilderness Road in the American Revolution.

During the week, Josh Langfitt shared information on blacksmithing and how the skill was necessary for building a strong Patriot Army and a commercial village such as Newbern. Nails, chains, tent spikes, cooking tri-pods, kettle lifts, and flag mounts created by blacksmiths were needed in everyday life and in building the community.

The children also learned about weaving, spinning and rope making. Crops, fibers and ores produced in this region at that time, such as flax, hemp, wool and the mining of lead, all played an important part in the community’s development.

Guest teachers Vickie Green and Fran Stafford shared skills and tools of drop spindle spinning and lucet braiding. Campers were given a lucet and drop spindle to keep and throughout the remainder of the week, they returned to camp with handmade adornments such as necklaces and bracelets.

After learning the importance of the Ft. Chiswell area during the Revolution, each camper made a small sample wagon and loaded it with essentials such as salt, rope, flax and buckwheat. Then Melvin Lester showed them the process of making musket balls and demonstrated the three types of military uniforms.

At the end of that day, a miniature horse came to collect the Fincastle Resolution, which all camp patriots signed for delivery to Williamsburg.

The week ended with a water balloon fight that let the patriots relive some glory before they “died” horrible wet deaths. Camp ended with campers helping Giles Light Artillery sponge out the cannon before a final three-gun salute closing camp.

The community and museum visitors got into the spirit as April and the campers cut down the British Red Ensign Flag from the front of the museum. Each camper returned home with a coonskin or tri-cornered hat, a quill pen set, lucet and drop spindle, wagon, rope, blacksmith nails and so many happy memories.

Wilderness Road Regional Museum recently hired April Danner, a well-known local historian with extensive experience bringing history alive, as a consultant. She will be increasing educational offerings at the museum and working with local schools to offer classroom programs and special tours of the museum grounds and other area historic sites. She will also offer special programs at the museum for area adult groups.

The museum is selling tickets for its popular Aug. 16 dinner and fundraiser, “An Enchanted Summer Evening at Rockwood” Manor. There will be a classic southern dinner, the museum’s signature array of homemade desserts, a cash wine and beer bar, silent auction, tours of the house and music by Nate Montgomery.

Tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite or at the museum, 5240 Wilderness Road, Newbern, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2018.

Comments

comments