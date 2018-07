Work set to begin

Dave Gravely/SWT

Those driving along Rt. 11 from Pulaski to Dublin may notice a new sign installed Wednesday in the area where Pulaski County Middle School will make its home. The area was marked and mowed in preparation for the official groundbreaking Saturday. Grading and other site preparation is set to begin immediately, with the school expected to open in fall 2020.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2018.

