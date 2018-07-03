We Virginians love America!

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginians love America so much they’ve been declared the most patriotic state in the nation, according to WalletHub, an online company offering credit reports.

To rank the 50 states according to patriotism, WalletHub compared 13 key indicators: average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults; active duty military personnel per 1,000 civilian adults; Peace Corps volunteers per capita; percent of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election; volunteer rate; veterans per 1,000 civilian adults; civics education requirement and volunteer hours per resident.

In the end, Virginia came out on top, with a total score of 70.48. We squeaked by Alaska, which scored 69.98. Finishing in last place was Massachusetts, with a score of 26.6.

A breakdown of Virginia’s ranking on each indicator had the Commonwealth scoring best (first place) in active duty military and civics education requirement and lowest (15th place) in volunteer rate. Other scores were seventh for military enlistees; sixth for Peace Corps volunteers and voters in the presidential election; third place for veterans, and fourth for volunteer hours per resident.

To determine what factors to evaluate, WalletHub asked a panel of experts a series of questions, ranging from what characteristics make a good patriot and what are the top five indicators to should children be raised as global citizens or Americans first and what schools and local authorities should do to promote patriotism among citizens.

