Water battle back for ‘Night Out’ event

The ever-popular water balloon battle returns to Jackson Park Aug. 7 as part of Pulaski Police Department’s annual National Night Out (NNO) event.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of NNO, a nationwide crime/drug prevention program sponsored by National Association of Town Watch. It is designed to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back against crime. It also strengthens police and community partnerships.

For the past three years, Pulaski Police Department has held a festival-type event in Jackson Park during NNO. The event is free and runs 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the huge water balloon battle, there will be a dunking booth, “inflatables” to play in and on, free hot dogs and ice cream, and more. Organizations will have booths with products and, in some cases, free games, prizes and/or gifts.

Jackson Park is across First St. NW from Pulaski Municipal Building, bordering the railroad tracks.

