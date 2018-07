Watch out for the litter bug

GL Cox Photo

Do you have these bugs in your community? Apparently there is one on Randolph Avenue in Pulaski, which was spotted and photographed recently by Gary Cox. The bug, which is actually a pole that seems to get decorated for every holiday and other special events, serves as a reminder to help keep our community clean and disposed of trash properly. Do you have a photo to share? Send it to editor@southwesttimes.com.

Written by: Editor on July 20, 2018.

