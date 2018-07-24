Volvo holding job fair

Staff Reports

Volvo will be holding a job fair at Radford One Stop Office Wednesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals MUST apply in person at this office. At the time of the job fair, individuals will complete an online application, interview with a Volvo representative and be administered a drug test (hair sample). Anyone applying online without coming to the One Stop WILL NOT be considered. The address for the job fair is Radford One Stop (Old St. Albans Facility), 6226 University Park Drive, Radford, VA. 24141. For more information call 540-831-5980.

