Vizcaino goes seven innings in Yanks’ win over Braves

By Matt Trust, Pulaski Yankees



DANVILLEI – Alexander Vizcaino threw for seven brilliant innings, the longest outing by a Pulaski Yankees starter this season, and the Yanks blanked the Danville Braves 4-0 Wednesday.

Matt Rowland took the hill to start for the Danville Braves and matched Yanks’ Vizcaino with four scoreless innings from the get-go. Pulaski broke through in the fifth inning with Robert Javier at the dish. With Juan De Leon on first base, he raced around and scored the game’s first run on a RBI double by Javier.

Next inning with runners on the corners and two outs, Pulaski perfectly executed a run scoring double steal. With Nelson Gomez batting, Ezequiel Duran stole home after Everson Pereira successfully stole second base. Vizcaino continued to cruise on the mound for Pulaski and retired Danville in order in four innings en route to seven scoreless frames. His final stat line read seven scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, one walk and six strikeouts. Ron Marinaccio entered the game in relief and worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

The Yankees tacked on two more runs for good measure in the ninth inning. Max Burt stole third base and trotted home to score following a throwing error. Moments later, Nelson Gomez launched his team-leading fifth homer of the season to make it 4-0 Yankees.

Pulaski’s win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 12-16 on the season. Both teams rematch tomorrow at Legion Field tomorrow, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Legion Field.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2018.

