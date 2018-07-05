VITA files record 951 tax returns

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Certified volunteers and three commissioners of the revenue offices completed a record number of 2017 tax returns under New River Community Action’s (NRCA) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program this year.

The program offers free state and federal tax return preparation for persons making $54,000 or less during the tax-filing period.

The goal is to eliminate high tax preparation fees for low- to moderate-income workers, the elderly and the disabled; help individuals and families avoid high-cost loans against tax refunds, and ensure those eligible for Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) and Child Tax Credits receive them.

EITC is considered to be one of the most effective anti-poverty tools, NRCA reports.

“With roughly 18 percent of the New River Valley’s population living below the federal poverty threshold, it is not surprising to learn that the average VITA client family income is $17,536,” said Ann Angert, NRCA planning specialist.

The total amount of federal refunds clients received through VITA-completed returns was $902,312, or an average of $1,078. State refunds totaled $147,189.

“Our VITA customers saved clients a total of $172,400 in tax preparation costs!” Angert said. Considering refunds, applied credits and saved processing fees, she noted, the financial impact in the New River Valley was more than $1.2 million.

“VITA serves low- to moderate-income households —people with one or two good jobs, families with young children and senior citizens. VITA saves these taxpayers money, but perhaps just as valuable, it provides clients a sense of security and financial empowerment,” Angert said.

“With this peace of mind, they can focus on family needs and plan for the future,” she added.

NRCA shared some of the clients’ plans for their returns.

One client said she was quoted $300 for having her tax returns prepared before turning to VITA. By saving the filing fee she had more funds to cover the cost of sending her special-needs child to a special camp.

Another client planned to use her refund for a down payment on her house, making her the first member of her family to own a home.

Three others were using their refund to pay for their children to go to college in the fall. Two of those students are the first in their families to go to college.

Angert said none of that would have been possible without VITA’s volunteers and partners.

Commissioner of the revenue offices in Pulaski and Montgomery counties and Radford City partnered with NRCA on the VITA program, completing 573 of the returns processed. Angert said 12 volunteers worked days, nights and weekends to prepare and review the 951 returns. In total, they contributed 440 hours of preseason training and 1,707 hours of tax return preparation.

“Our incredible volunteers go above and beyond to serve,” she said.

Written by: Editor on July 5, 2018.

Comments

comments