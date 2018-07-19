Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen bring the funk to Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Friday brings music and munchies to Jackson Park in Pulaski with the Rhythm and Ribs festival. At one o’clock in the afternoon Friday, Victor Lawson and the Boogie Chillen Band will take the stage and play what promises to be a wide variety of music.

“We specialize in Blues/Funk style music but we play everything from Country to Oldies to Disco, to classic rock but we make it our own style,” Lawson explained.

This isn’t the first time his Boogie Chillen band has played Pulaski. Last August they were in full effect at the Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Jackson Park. “We had a ball last time,” said Lawson. “One thing we loved is we got to play our blues style music and they seemed to really appreciate it, so that was really great.”

Lawson, who plays lead guitar, formed his band 15 years ago but members have come and gone, which is the main reason he named the band after himself. Don Morefield, the Boogie Chillen drummer is a native of Grundy and has played with Lawson for past last eight years. Red Ricks, the Princeton based bass player, has been with the group for almost two years. “I sing but Red Ricks is an excellent singer,” said Lawson. “I call him the man with a million-dollar voice.”

Lawson grew up in Richlands and graduated from Richlands High School in 1997. He teaches art at Richlands Middle School to this day.

“I always loved music from when I was a small kid,” he said. “I guess I started playing music when I was about 13 and from then on all I wanted to do was to get out and play music somewhere.”

He got his wish, Lawson and the Boogie Chillen play four times a week in summer and are booked every weekend all year-round.

“That was my main goal. I never thought, ‘Hey, I want to be famous’ but I always thought that I wanted to get out and play music for people.”

Traveling from venue to venue can be tough, luckily Lawson has a supportive manager, Michelle Prater, who also happens to be his girlfriend. “Yea that happens,” admitted Lawson. “You get out on the road with the manager and you never know.”

Lawson’s two daughters, Isabella and Emma, may well attend Friday’s concert and it won’t be the first time. “They’re my biggest fans,” said Lawson. “They think I’m famous.”

Expect Victor Lawson and the Boogie Chillen to bring the funk to Jackson Park early Friday afternoon.

“Everything we play we kind of turn it into bluesy funky stuff,” said Lawson. “Even if it’s country. We’re definitely there to please the crowd. We take a lot of requests. We watch the crowd and see what they like when we play.”

