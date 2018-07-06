Veterans honored at remembrance ceremony

By WILLIAM PAINE

A special Veterans Remembrance Ceremony took place July Fourth at the Pulaski Theatre. This year the ceremony, which is meant to honor all veterans, placed special emphasis on Medal of Honor recipient, Corporal Lewis K. Bausell.

Board of Supervisor’s member Charles Bopp began the ceremony by welcoming Boy Scout Troop 48 as they marched in to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Wilderness Road Chorus of the New River Valley filled in the time between speakers by singing patriotic tunes in five-part harmony. Their musical choices and execution were much appreciated by all who attended.

Commander James Ridpath of VFW Post 1184 came to the podium to introduce special guests, as well as paying tribute to all veterans in the audience. He then introduced Carol Ridpath, of the Ladies Auxiliary Post #40, who read a moving tribute to all soldiers who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. After this, Andrew Meeks played Amazing Grace on his bagpipe while Commander Ridpath went onstage to salute the ceremonial empty chair a table, which represented soldiers still missing in action.

Andy McCready, chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, came to the podium next to introduce featured speaker Al Davis, who was selected to “pay tribute and honor a local hero.” Davis himself has been honored for his heroism, having seen combat during several campaigns in Vietnam. His service overseas earned him the Bronze Star for Valor, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with three stars, Combat Action Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. Davis also earned a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in hand to hand combat, which resulted in a yearlong stay at a military hospital.

Davis read a from a power point presentation which described, in detail, the life and heroic death of Corporal Lewis Bausell, who was born in Pulaski. Bausell lived in Pulaski until age seven when his parents moved to Washington, D.C. to find employment at the beginning of the Great Depression. After Pearl Harbor, 17-year old Bausel enlisted the U.S. Marine Corps, where he fought in several island invasions in the Pacific. His bravery in action led to his promotion to Corporal and he was set to be promoted to Sergeant when he was deployed to Peleliu Island in September 1944. It was there that Bausell and his comrades used flame throwers to oust the Japanese soldiers from their cave hideouts. One of these soldiers ran out of the cave and tossed a grenade into the midst of Bausell’s squadron. Seeing that his fellow soldiers would be killed and seriously injured, Bausell fell on the grenade, resulting in his body taking the full force of the blast. He died from these injuries and was later buried at sea.

Cpl. Bausell was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945. That same year a new destroyer named in his honor, the USS Bausell, and was christened by his mother in Bath, Maine.

After Davis’ presentation, supervisor McCready again took the podium to present Susan Tredwell, Corporal Bausell’s niece, the memorial resolution passed in honor of the only Pulaski County native to ever receive the nation’s highest military award.

Closing remarks were given by Nancy Burchett of the Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee. She, with the help of Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers, unveiled a portrait of Cpl. Bausell which had been donated to the committee by school board member Michael Barbour.

The oldest daughter of Lewis Bausell’s only brother, Susan Tredwell, came from Kittery Point, Maine to attend Wednesday’s event.

“He was my uncle. He remained very alive in the family, who never stopped talking about him and to some extent, never go over the death,” she said. “The whole family is very proud of him. We’re very honored by the ceremony that was organized today. We got a wonderful invitation from Sharon Hardy and it was obvious that she was awesomely organized. I was like, ‘You know, we’re both retired, let’s do this.’”

After the indoor proceedings, attendees filed out onto the nearby courthouse lawn, where veterans fired off a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of Taps, by bugler Carter Gill.

A reception at the Pulaski County Courthouse followed the event. Inside, there was an exhibit featuring the life and actions of Cpl. Bausell.

“I always felt proud of my uncle,” said Susan Tredwell. “He did something very special, something that made a difference and he didn’t do it for money or for celebrity or to advance his career. So, I feel lucky to have been his niece and be able to tell his story.”

