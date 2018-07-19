Vehicle jumps curb, hits Pulaski building

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A vehicle jumped a curb and collided with the former Lee Jeans building at the corner of East Main Street and Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski Wednesday morning.

According to Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings, the driver of the westbound Lincoln sedan was attempting to pull into the parking lot of the 1201 E. Main St. facility. However, the vehicle ran over the curb and hit the building.

The motorist, who police didn’t identify, was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Jennings said.

An investigation into the 8:40 a.m. wreck is continuing.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2018.

Comments

comments