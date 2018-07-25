Varsity Lady Cougars competitive at Appy State

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar varsity volleyball team had the tough task of facing off with 17 of the top teams along the East Coast at the Appalachian State volleyball camp, finishing the week with a 6-3-1 record and earning seventh place overall.

For head coach Ted Prol, the camp was a huge win.

“Our girls had a great time, but they learned a ton as well,” Prol said. “We took a big step forward as a team. I’m proud of them.”

The Lady Cougars that attended the camp, pictured above, are (front) Laura McDonald, Lexy Songster, Kierra Martin, Kaylee Corvin and Makenzie Reno.Back: Presley Martin, Breanna Lytton, Kelsey Hancock, Serenity Mitchell and Sidney Dalton.

The Lady Cougars will hold tryouts for the 2018 season July 30-31. While the varsity squad seems to be well staffed, more JV players are needed. Any female students enrolled at PCHS are encouraged to attend tryouts.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2018.

