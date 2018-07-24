Using brother’s ID draws decade sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Radford man has a 10-year prison sentence hanging over his head after giving his brother’s identifying information during a traffic stop in October.

A state trooper stopped Andrew McCall Farmer, 29, on Route 11, near Old Route 11, for driving 66 mph in a 55 zone Oct. 7, according to Wythe County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meghan Lackey. Lackey was named special prosecutor for the Pulaski County case.

Lackey said the trooper requested Farmer’s driver’s license and registration, but Farmer only produced the registration. Farmer told the officer he had lost his driver’s license.

Asked for his identity, Farmer told the trooper he was Nicholas Joseph Farmer. Although Farmer was unable to provide his Social Security number, he signed the summons issued by the officer using his brother’s name.

A few weeks later, Lackey said, Nicholas Farmer, who turned out to be the defendant’s brother, contacted the trooper. Nicholas Farmer was confused why he was receiving court summonses and why attorneys were contacting him, offering to represent him in court.

Nicholas Farmer told the officer he suspected his brother, Andrew, had used his information.

Upon confirming Andrew was not Nicholas, and that Andrew’s driving privileges were suspended, Andrew was charged with two counts of forging a public record, two counts of providing a false identification to police, obstruction of justice and driving with a revoked license.

Monday, Andrew Farmer entered into a plea agreement under which one of the forgery charges and the obstruction of justice charge were not prosecuted. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charges.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch sentenced Andrew Farmer in accordance with provisions of the agreement. Farmer received a 10-year sentence on the forgery and 12 months on the three remaining misdemeanors. The charges run concurrently, leaving Farmer with a total sentence of 10 years.

Finch suspended the full 10 years under the condition Andrew Farmer enter into and complete a two-year substance abuse program in Durham, N.C. Farmer was also placed on three years of probation and his driver’s license is suspended for 30 days.

