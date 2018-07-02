Urushiol: the good, the bad and the itchy

By WILLIAM PAINE

“Urushiol” is a Japanese word that roughly translates to sap from the lacquer tree. Sap from this tree, which is native to China and Japan, is cured and then applied to wooden objects, forming a waterproof, high luster sheen.

Bowls, plates and ornate objects coated with urushiol are known as lacquerware. Before the lacquer tree sap cures/polymerizes, though, contact with the skin will result in a bad rash. That’s because urushiol is the same chemical compound produced by eastern poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac.

In 2012, John Jelesko, a molecular biologist at Virginia Tech, was cutting up an oak tree that had been blown down by the derecho that struck that summer. He was using a chainsaw when his wife warned him to be careful about poison ivy. “In what I can only describe as chainsaw induced testosterone poisoning, I said, ‘No dear,’ I’m a molecular biologist, I know what poison ivy looks like’ and I kept on sawing,” he explained.

Twenty-four hours later and covered with red bumps, Jalesko was obsessed with two thoughts, “Should I claw my flesh off or try to go to sleep?”

This unpleasant experience prompted him to study about eastern poison ivy, also known as poison ivy. He discovered there are only a handful of scientific papers that focus on everyone’s least favorite climbing vine. Since then, Jalesko has focused his research solely on poison ivy, which makes him fairly knowledgeable on the subject.

“We like to call this plant ‘the Familiar Stranger’ because everybody has seen it and everyone is told to learn what it looks like and yet, we know so very, very little about it,” he said.

One thing is known for sure, the vast majority of people who come in contact with poison ivy will regret it. That’s because, as most already know, after contacting the noxious weed, red streaks appear on the skin. Twenty-four hours later, red bumps form on the affected area and, in severe cases, blistering occurs. Probably the most memorable aspect of a poison ivy experience is the itching sensation that accompanies the red bumps and burbles that cover a person’s skin.

According to Jalesko, who is admittedly not an immunologist, urushiol is an allergen and not a poison. “Urushiol attaches itself to the person with chemical bonds on skin proteins and you’re stuck with it. Your immune system will recognize it and start the allergic reaction.” Why it affects some and not others, is not completely understood.

Recognizing poison ivy is not always easy. Children heading out into the woods for the first time are often taught the rhyme, “Leaves of three, let them be, leaves of five let them thrive.” Poison ivy almost always has a three-leaf configuration, although there are some rare exceptions, but what do the leaves look like? It turns out that poison ivy can take on many different leaf shapes including, serrated edged leaves, smooth edged leaves, lobed leaves or even a combination of these, he explains. “I’ve seen plant branches that had leaves with rounded oval edges and then another branch that had more mitten like leaves and it was the same plant!” Why this occurs also in not completely understood.

The color of poison ivy is not always uniform either. When new leaves first appear, they may be reddish in color and have a waxy sheen. The waxy sheen lessens as the plant matures and, in autumn, the leaves again turn shades of red and yellow.

Knowing where poison ivy grows can help one avoid contact with it. Unfortunately for those who are allergic, the plant can grow most anywhere, but it is especially prone to areas that border woods. In general, though, one can expect to find poison ivy just about anywhere east of the Rockies. On the west coast, one finds (whether one wants to or not) poison oak, which is a close genetic match to poison ivy. Poison oak, which prefers a dryer climate, has a woody stem and lobed leaves resembling live oaks, which are native to California.

Does poison Ivy grow in Africa, Australia, South America or Europe? Jalesko says no. Poison ivy is nature’s gift to North America, Japan and parts of China. It’s also been around a long time, as there is fossil evidence of this plant’s long-term existence going back many thousands of years.

Interestingly, eastern poison ivy is identical to poison ivy found in Japan, even though the poison oak plants in California are geographically much closer. The theory is that poison ivy crossed the Bearing Strait when there was an Ice-Age-era land bridge linking the two continents. No one knows if it came from North America to Japan or vice versa. Birds may have spread its ancient seeds, as they’re known to do today, but as is the case today, exactly which birds eat then spread the seeds is not known.

Something else that is not completely understood, is why the poison ivy plant produces the noxious chemical known as urushiol. “This is the question that we are intensely interested in researching,” said Jalesko. “The more we think about it the more compelling that question becomes. We’re fairly sure it’s a chemical defense.”

The question is, from what is poison ivy defending itself? “I’ve had lots of people tell me they’ve seen deer eating poison ivy and they are just not affected by it like humans,” he said. “We can‘t find any animal with a spine that is affected the way humans are by urushiol.”

In his research, Jalesko has collected poison ivy from various parts of the country and found that in some places, the urushiol are very high and in other places, not so much. “In the cases where there is much less of it in the plant, the plants grow more vigorously. So there seems to be a trade-off between making this defensive compound and growth potential. This is the classic hallmark of plant chemical defense, meaning it costs you something to defend yourself,” he noted.

Considering that producing a lot of urushiol negatively affects Poison Ivy’s growth potential and that only humans have intense allergic reactions to this chemical and that this plant has been around thousands of years before humans, why does it bother producing the chemical at all? It could be a defense against some type of insect but as of yet, no conclusive evidence to support this idea has emerged. “We don’t know what it is trying to defend itself against at this time,” Jalesko admitted.

Until science can find a way to immunize people against exposure to urushiol, it’s best to avoid the poison ivy plant. Using a weed-whacker to cut it is not recommended, as this sprays urushiol around. Burning it is okay, as long as the fire is hot enough to burn the urushiol oil, he said. If it’s not hot enough, a sooty smoke emerges from the fire and if it’s inhaled, it’s like applying urushiol to one’s throat and esophagus. This lands a fair number of people in the emergency room every year.

If one comes in contact with poison ivy the old-fashioned way, apply soapy water to the affected area within 10 minutes of exposure, scrub hard, and hope for the best. Calamine Lotion is the classic remedy, but its effectiveness is questionable. People who have severe poison ivy reactions are encouraged to see a doctor, who will prescribe steroids, which are the only effective treatment for an outbreak.

Interestingly, poison ivy belongs to the same family as cashews, pistachios and mangos. Cashews produce a chemical cousin of urushiol in the shell, which is why one never sees cashews sold in their shells.

“It’s a cool plant,” Jalesko said of poison ivy. “We just know so little about it.”

Written by: Editor on July 2, 2018.

