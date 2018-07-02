Two Lady Cougars shine at Nationals

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar track and field team sent two elite athletes to the prestigious New Balance National Track and Field Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, June 15-17.

The meet, at North Carolina A&T University, drew over 2,300 of the nation’s best athletes from over 700 high schools from across the country.

Rising senior Grace Boone placed seventh in the Championship Division of the 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.46. That was more than three seconds faster than her previous best and is the fastest time of any girl in the VHSL this season.

With this performance, Boone improved from 63rd to 10th fastest in the United States this season and is fourth among the underclassmen who will return next season. This time ranks Boone seventh all-time in Virginia history among girls in the 800-meter race.

Rising sophomore Kelsey Arnold competed in the Freshmen Division in the triple jump. She set a new personal best distance as she jumped 34’ 9.5”. That placed her 23rd in the meet among the nation’s best freshmen.

“We are very proud of both Kelsey’s and Grace’s efforts,” said Cougar Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir. “Kelsey gave her best performance on the biggest stage at the National Meet. Her future is very bright. For Grace, this is just a preview of what is yet to come. She is able to run fast and win against any competition at any distance. She is fearless, like a real cougar.”

The members of the Cougar and Lady Cougar track and field team will now turn their focus to the quickly approaching cross country season, where Pulaski County will be expected to set high marks.

