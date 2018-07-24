Two charged in ‘strong-armed’ robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men are under arrest in connection with a “strong-armed” robbery in Pulaski Sunday, according to Pulaski Police Department.

Officer Megan Jennings said Dorrien Shaquon Miller, 18, of Pulaski, and Meliza Juan Prim, 23, of Christiansburg, each is charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. They are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Pulaski police responded to Deerfield Drive in town around 5:44 p.m. Sunday in response to a strong-armed robbery that had just occurred, Jennings said. The victim told police two individuals approached him and robbed him of his belongings at gunpoint.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect vehicle was observed attempting to leave that area. Jennings said police stopped the vehicle and placed the suspects, Miller and Prim, under arrest.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges might be filed, According to police.

