Tiny toss … from big spirit

David Gravely/SWT

Jilly Travis had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Thursday night’s Pulaski Yankee’s game at Calfee Park. The granddaughter of Donna and John Travis, the young girl has been battling leukemia since September 2017. Yankees staff report her toss was the best they’ve seen all season.

Written by: Editor on July 30, 2018.

