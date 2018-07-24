Tiny Austin Chaffin

Tiny Austin Chaffin, 90, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 22, 2018.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late George Thomas Austin and Annie Burton Austin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Chaffin Sr., and sisters, Rita Lewey and Nita Jennell.

She worked in the Engineering Dept. as a department secretary at RAAP for 33 years. She was the women’s Sunday school teacher for many years at Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and was a choir member. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Surviving are her three children, son, Charles D. Chaffin Jr. of Pulaski, Va., and daughters, Dianne C. Ratcliffe of Charlottesville, Va. and Kelly C. Stovall of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Wendy R. Perry and husband Paul, Amy Woolley and Jonathan Scott Ratcliffe, all of Charlottesville, Va., Joshua B. Stovall and wife Courtney, Samantha S. DeLieto and husband Josh and Rebekah O’Hare and husband Patrick, all of Roanoke, Va.; great-grandchildren, Emily Peery, Brock Peery, and Adeline, Mason and Devon Woolley of Charlottesville, Va., Kaylen, Hunter, Reece, and Makenna Stovall, Alibella, Gabriel and Andy Blair DeLieto of Roanoke, Va., and special niece, Penney Jennell of Grundy, Va.

A celebration of life service is Wednesday, July 25, 11 a.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Farris officiating. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visitation is Tuesday evening, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

