Three teens take on internship with the Chamber of Commerce

Before this school year ended at Pulaski County High School, three particularly dedicated CTE students who were enrolled in the TV and Media class were called into instructor Greg Hawks’ office.

The students, Seth Coble, Adam Cox and Owen Jarrells, had all worked on editing, writing and shooting videos in their classes and Hawks had seen how much they enjoyed doing their lessons. That day in his office, Hawks asked if the three of them would be willing to do an internship with the Chamber of Commerce.

“We were like, ‘whoa, that would be really awesome to do,’ Owen, Adam and I could not say yes fast enough,” said rising senior Seth Coble.

The idea for a video-based internship was conceived by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Peggy White. Earlier in the year, White had approached Hawks about producing videos for Manufacturing Day, which is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation. Hawks readily agreed and with the help of his students, produced four videos focusing on manufacturing at Volvo, Corona Candle Company, Red Sun Farms and Phoenix Packaging.

“It was very interesting going out on-site with Mr. Hawks and interviewing people and seeing how he does things,” said Adam Cox. “It was very cool and I learned a lot.”

These four student-produced videos will be shown to middle school pupils for this year’s Manufacturing Day event, which is Oct. 5.

Peggy White also conceived of having high school TV and Media interns produce videos for members of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

“What we wanted to do was to target businesses that are not internet or Facebook savvy,” said White. “So, we took the kids and got their business license. They’ve come up with a logo and they have a Facebook page and they’re going out and helping promote these businesses.”

The name of this new business, founded by 17-year old Seth Coble and Adam Cox along with 18-year old Owen Jarrells, is Small Town Studios. The series of video promotions sponsored by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is called the Big Story is Small Business.

All three of these newly minted entrepreneurs have spent a lot of time studying and working in the high school’s TV and Media program but their interest in video and film stretches back further.

“I have been in video production since I was 11 and have loved every second of it,” said Coble. “I grew up watching action movies and I was mesmerized by them. While in middle school I started to make short action films with my friends.”

“When I saw Jaws for the first time in 2009, it blew my mind and I’ve been making movies ever since,” said Adam Cox.

“Ever since I was a kid, I liked to create things,” said Owen Jarrells. “Then when I was a junior in high school I decided to take a class by the encouraging and enthusiastic Mr. Greggory Hawks.”

To date, Small Town Studios has produced two videos featuring New River Sports and Food City. The New River Sports advertisement was posted Wednesday on the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and can also be found on the Small Town Studios Facebook page. The Food City advertisement is scheduled to be posted on both sites by this coming Wednesday.

Later this week, the Small Town Studios crew will head to MK’s Pizza to begin production. Peggy White, with help from Shannon Ainsley, will determine which other businesses belonging to the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce would most benefit from the Big Story is Small Business video series.

White is much impressed with these teenage go-getters and the work that they’ve thus far produced. “They took it on,” she said with a smile. “They took the bull by the horns and rode.”

These three new business associates are clearly enjoying their internship.

“Video production is a very competitive field,” said Coble. “But if I could make a career out of video production, I would never work a day in my life.”

