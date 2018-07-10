Three escape camper fire at lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Three people staying in a camper at Claytor Lake were uninjured when it caught fire early Saturday.

Brad Roope, deputy chief of Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, said his department was dispatched to a fire at Cedar Cove Campground, 4541 State Park Road, at 5:06 a.m. Saturday. The first fireman arrived on the scene four minutes later to find one camper fully engulfed in flames that were quickly spreading to a second camper.

By the time Newbern’s first engine arrived at 5:18 a.m., Roope said, both campers were fully involved in fire. The fire was brought under control and an overhaul of the scene began at 6:04 a.m.

Roope said three people who were staying in the camper that initially caught fire were shaken by the experience, but were able to escape the camper without injury. They were checked by REMSI, but declined transport to the hospital.

No one was staying in the camper to which the fire spread. Roope said the campers were total losses. Two other campers, a car and a boat sustained significant heat damage. No monetary estimate of damage was available.

A total of 22 firemen and 6 pieces of fire apparatus responded to the fire from Newbern, Dublin and Draper fire departments. REMSI and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office assisted. All units cleared the scene at 7:20 a.m.

Roope said the origin and cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Dublin Fire Marshal Robbie Cecil is continuing an investigation into the incident.

