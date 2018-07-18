The Fine Arts Center invites you to party in the park!

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Rhythm and Ribs, one of the year’s biggest outdoor events, will be held Friday, July 20, at Jackson Park in the town of Pulaski. The Rhythm and Ribs event begins at 11 a.m. and will feature four musical groups including Becki and the Boom Booms, Victor Lawson and the Boogie Chillen Band, the Antecedents and the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band.

This is the fourth year of this event but the first time it will occur under the moniker Rhythm and Ribs, as Beckie Cox, President of the Board of Directors for the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, explains. “For the first three years it was the Jazz and Rib Feast. This year we changed the name so that we could expand our music choices and by doing that, we feel we should have something for everyone in our musical line up.”

The Rhythm and Ribs event benefits the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, whose board members came up with the idea after noticing other communities hosting similar events. Producing the event costs the Fine Arts Center of the NRV about $10,000. Since there is no admission fee, money to recoup the costs are made primarily from vendor fees and alcohol sales.

Food vendors who will be at Rhythm and Ribs include Backwoods BBQ, 3 Leigh BBQ, Food City of Pulaski, Lincoln Road Coffee, Nana’s Sweets & Treats, Our Pig Skins & Pork Rinds and Suzie’s Funnel Cakes.

Other vendors and information booths include the Bottom Floor Market with Jesse Ann Gifts, Crafty Creations/Creations by Sharon and Unique Gifts, Face Painting Fantasy, Artists Pat & Sid Johnson, Harold Lambert Turned Wooden Bowls and Vases, Memorial Baptist Church Children’s Activities, Mountain View Candle Works, Walkers Creek Investments ATM, New River Resource Authority, NRV Health Department and AmeriCare.

Sponsors for Rhythm and Ribs include the Fine Arts Commission of the New River Valley, the Southwest Times and the town of Pulaski.

The first year of this event drew upward of 4,500 but rainy weather kept crowds away last year. This year large crowds are again expected but not all at once, as Cox explains.

“Throughout the day, people who show up for the first set of music and for lunch may not be the ones that are there at the end of the day. So, we notice people switch out throughout the day and we expect that will happen again. It will be busy all day.”

Here are some things to remember. Anyone wanting to partake in alcoholic beverages must bring a photo ID. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into Jackson Park during the event and bags will be checked upon entry. Individuals attending the Rhythm and Ribs event are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to watch the musical acts.

This year the forecast is for blue skies and warm temperatures.

“Pretty weather, great music and of course we’ll be selling cold beer,” said Cox.

That sounds like a pretty good combination.

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2018.

Comments

comments