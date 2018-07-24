Teen killed, another hurt in Sunday crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A 16-year-old Christiansburg female died Sunday night when the car in which she was riding overturned in the 1900 block of Mud Pike Road.

Sgt. M. Thompson with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the single-vehicle wreck at 11:05 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Ford Focus, driven by a 16-year-old male, ran off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The female juvenile died at the scene. The male was transported to Carilion New River Medical Center with what police described as serious injuries.

Due to their ages, authorities are not releasing the identities of the juveniles. A condition report on the male could not be obtained without his name and due to his age.

Thompson said the investigation is continuing.

