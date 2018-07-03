Southwest Virginians involved in crashes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Wise County woman was injured and Carroll County man killed Saturday in separate crashes.

Virginia State Police reports the first wreck occurred in Wise County at 8:25 a.m. when a 39-year-old Coeburn woman lost control of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), which overturned in the roadway on Route 72.

The woman was thrown from the ATV and pinned underneath. She is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Tennessee hospital, police say.

Police say neither the female driver, nor her adult passenger was wearing seat belts or helmets. The passenger wasn’t injured.

Virginia State Police reminds Virginians to use safety measures when operating ATVs. For tips on safely operating such vehicles, visit ATV Safety Institute’s website at https://atvsafety.org/the-golden-rules/.

The investigation is continuing. State Police say charges are pending.

In a separate incident around 4 p.m. Saturday, a 65-year-old Fancy Gap man died when his 2005 Toyota 4Runner ran off Blue Ridge Parkway and crashed.

According to State Police, Reid D. Ostrander died at the scene of the wreck in Nelson County. Ostrander’s vehicle ran off the right side of the parkway, then swerved back to the left, crossing the road and running off the left side of the highway into several trees.

Police say Ostrander was not wearing a seat belt. The investigation is continuing.

State Police reports at least 368 people have died in 843 fatal crashes on Virginia highways during the first six months of this year.

In an effort to reduce deadly crashes, State Police is joining other law enforcement in beefing up patrols over the Independence Day holiday. The statistical counting period for the holiday began at 12:01 a.m. today and runs through midnight Wednesday.

