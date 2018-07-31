Southwest Times excited to move into the future

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Southwest Times office complex building is being sold – but the newspaper isn’t going anywhere.

The Southwest Times is relocating to the end unit of the same complex — 42 Fifth Street NW. Regardless of where the office relocates to in Pulaski, the newspaper operation will continue to serve Pulaski County into the future.

“Our daily mission has changed in the past year, but our core mission is the same, as always – to serve our readers, our advertisers and our community,” SWT General Manager Vanessa Repass said. “We intend to keep doing all those things, just from a different address. This newspaper isn’t a building or an address, and this newspaper isn’t going anywhere.”

“In 1906 we began operations and many things they did then are still done today,” Repass said. “Our goal is still to gather the local news and sports that our readers want and need to know about, combined with advertising messages from area businesses. We’re focused on Pulaski County and our neighbors.”

While the daily mission remains much the same in some areas of operation, there have been big changes in others – including printing off-site and using mail for delivery. “Using a third-party printer instead of printing on-site, and using mail instead of carrier delivery have reduced our need for so much physical floor space,” Repass said. “Our current office is simply too large for our current needs.

“Having our own press was great in many ways,” Repass said. “But printing off-site allowed us to print more color pages and get incredible print quality. Our readers and advertisers are very pleased with the overall look of our daily product. And we thank you for working with us through these changes.”

As for mail delivery, Repass said the switch last year to mail delivery was more about consistent delivery despite rain, sleet or snow so that the reader received their product and the advertiser’s message gets where it’s supposed to be.

“Along with the improved presentation of our paper, we wanted to be sure our customers received their hometown newspaper as timely as possible,” Repass said. “Using the U.S. Postal Service to get The Southwest Times and associated publications to our customers has been a very positive thing. When a subscriber goes to the mailbox to get their daily mail, their newspaper is right there with it.”

After opening operations in Pulaski and printing from the basement of the original Episcopal Church parish house on Main Street, the Times eventually moved to 223 N. Washington Avenue. Operations continued there for 54 years until Aug. 27, 1982, when The Southwest Times opened their new location on Fifth Street, NE, where business continues to operate today.

“We would never overlook the history of our newspaper, but with the constant changes in technology and the fact that we no longer need room for a press and a lot of other equipment, it only makes sense for us to find a new home,” Repass said. “We’ve had a great 36 years in our current office. But as before in our history, it’s time for a change. Obviously we’ll continue to call Pulaski County home.

“We’re also hoping that by offering our current building for use to a new or relocating business, we can help bring more business into the downtown area,” she explained.

The current SWT offices have quite a history. While the main portion of the building was formerly an A&P Supermarket, there have also been ice cream shops, several restaurants and other small businesses located on the premises.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Repass said. “Our focus on local news and our desire to help Pulaski County grow have helped us through some tough times through the years. Every member of our staff is involved in this community and has a vested interest in seeing Pulaski County thrive. We’re very proud that we can continue to be there for our community and we’re looking forward to our next 110 years!”

