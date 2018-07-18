Smyth County wreck claims driver

SMYTH COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a Ceres man, killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said David A. Wyatt Jr., 44, was eastbound on Old Wilderness Road in Smyth County when the 10:45 a.m. wreck occurred. Wyatt’s 2004 Kia Forte ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no passengers.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2018.

Comments

comments