Smyth County wreck claims driver

SMYTH COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a Ceres man, killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said David A. Wyatt Jr., 44, was eastbound on Old Wilderness Road in Smyth County when the 10:45 a.m. wreck occurred. Wyatt’s 2004 Kia Forte ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were no passengers.
The investigation is continuing.
