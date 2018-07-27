Six missing children found from Appy League BairFind signs

By BETSY HAUGH

Pulaski Yankees

REDINGTON SHORES, FL. – Six missing children featured on BairFind signs at Appalachian League ballparks have been found, the foundation announced in an update over the weekend.

Children whose photos were featured on signs in Burlington, Danville, Princeton and Pulaski have all be safely located during the first month of the 2018 Appalachian League season.

Tayviona Vandiver (Burlington), Besy Montoya-Cruz (Danville), Yadira Hernandez (Princeton and Pulaski), Kayla Shelton (Princeton), Janae Ballard (Pulaski) and Patrice Collins (Pulaski) were among the 19 children featuring on signage at short-season ballparks that have been found safely so far in 2018.

The BairFind Foundation is a nationally-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Jacksonville, Florida with a mission to find missing kids using prominent signage in sports stadiums and arenas that feature photos of each city’s missing children. BairFind has been an official charity partner of Minor League Baseball since 2016 with signs in 152 ballparks across the country.

For more information about the BairFind Foundation, visit www.bairfind.org.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2018.

