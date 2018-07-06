Second and third graders get lesson in nutrition

Virginia Cooperative Extension recently provided a series of four nutrition education programs to 460 second- and third-grade students at Critzer, Dublin, Pulaski and Snowville elementary schools.

Certified nutritionist Sarah Burkett taught the programs through Virginia Cooperative Extension. Studies show good health depends on proper nutrition and has a fundamental effect on cognitive development and school performance. Statistics also document the need for youth education.

Topics covered with each class were: MyPlate, Hit a Home Run for Breakfast!, Sensible Snacks and Be a Fit Kid!

The goal is to encourage children to increase the variety of foods they eat, accept new foods, read labels, limit sweet drinks and snacks, balance their food intake with physical activities, recognize proper portion sizes, understand the relationship between diet and disease, eat a nutritious breakfast for long-lasting energy and improved school performance, and increase their physical activity by 60 minutes per day.

It is also hoped the students will add more fruits, whole grains, vegetables and milk to their diets and select healthy choices for meals, snacks and when eating at fast food restaurants.

After the program was presented, parents were given the opportunity to share behavior changes they noted in their child or children as a result of what they learned. Based on responses of 106 parents, 20 percent of the students were drinking more milk and 32 percent were helping with meal/food preparations. Other noted changes included:

22 percent of students increased the number of fruits and vegetables eaten.

32 percent asked for more fruits, vegetables, milk, etc. in the house.

35 percent used food labels to make food choices.

36 percent limited sweet foods and drinks.

21 percent were trying new foods.

18 percent increased daily physical activity.

37 percent were eating breakfast.

Asked to comment on the effectiveness of the program, parent responses included:

“My child has shown more interest in cooking and preparing meals.”

“My child reads all the labels now.”

“My child has started asking if they make a different food choice will it be healthier than their original choice.”

“My child would come home and explain things she had learned. At meals, he would comment about food groups represented and those missing.”

“After a day with Mrs. Burkett she quoted, ‘Oatmeal is a great choice for breakfast.’ Since then she has requested oatmeal for breakfast. Thanks!”

Teacher evaluations of the program were excellent with improvements in eating behaviors documented by teachers and students. A summary of cumulative student pre- and post-test evaluations from all four schools showed:

83 percent of the students regularly eat breakfast and limit sweet foods and drinks.

88 percent tried at least one new food, now read food labels, and increased the number of fruits and vegetables they eat.

85 percent consumed more milk.

90 percent increased daily physical activity.

84 percent select healthy snacks.

Teachers said the program was well aligned with Standards of Learning (SOLs) and was grade appropriate.

Jump ropes used in the program were supplied courtesy of Modern Woodman of America. Food City provided the fruit and National Dairy Council provided wristbands, pencils and erasers given to the students.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2018.

