School board honors businesses and Dublin Elementary

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week, the Pulaski County School Board began their meeting by recognizing local businesses.

Each year, the Virginia School Board Association, in conjunction with the School Board, recognizes local businesses for their support of Pulaski County Schools. This year, LewisGale-Pulaski Hospital, Martin’s Pharmacy and State Farm Insurance received the Virginia School Board Association Business Honor Roll award.

The School Board also recognized Dublin Elementary School for receiving this year’s Virginia Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award. This award was earned by 202 Virginia schools that met all state and federal benchmarks and made progress toward the new accreditation standards set by the state.

In another matter, Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers talked about a visit he made last year to a summer school class at Snowville Elementary School.

“It was discouraging to say the least,” he said. “Everyone was working hard but the kids looked miserable and the teachers looked unhappy. This year we hired Ms. Shrewsbury as the principal of Snowville Elementary and with that job comes running our summer school program. She and I had a conversation back in the winter about trying to jazz it up a little bit and making it more like a summer camp experience with more enrichment type activities where, if kids didn’t enjoy being there, at least they wouldn’t dread it with every ounce of their being.”

After these comments, Snowville Principal Amy Shrewsbury and Hillary Hollinsworth, an elementary school teacher, explained some of the changes made to the summer school program this year. They told how students were given more hands-on tasks to complete, including building models for instruction in geometry and creating their own children’s books as an exercise in reading comprehension. The school board congratulated Shrewsbury and Hollinsworth on their work at making summer school a more productive experience.

The next topic discussed how Virginia’s school accreditation model will be changing for the upcoming year. One of the changes that could impact Pulaski County Schools is the new policy on chronic absenteeism, which is defined as when a student misses 10 percent of the instructional days of the school year. This translates to 18 absences during the school year, even if the child has a doctor’s excuse.

Pulaski Middle School and Pulaski High School are both in danger of losing accreditation when the new matrix comes into full effect next year. That’s because both school have records of chronic absenteeism stretching back years.

In order to show significant improvement and keep accreditation, chronic absenteeism must be reduced by 10 percent in these two schools. For this reason, the board voted to change school policy which stated that if a student fails to report to school for a total of five scheduled school days and there is no indication that the student’s parents are aware of the absence, then reasonable efforts will be made to contact the parents. The school board voted to change the existing policy by contacting parents after only four days of absences in hopes of impacting truancy rates.

The board also voted to transfer ownership of Claremont Elementary School to the county so that the it may be sold. Claremont Elementary School offered instruction to Pulaski County children from the early 1950s until 2004, when it was closed. Proceeds from this sale of Claremont Elementary will go to the school board’s capital improvement fund.

Written by: Editor on July 5, 2018.

Comments

comments