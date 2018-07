Rotary leadership changes hands

In a recent ceremony with the Pulaski Rotary Club, incoming 2018-19 Pulaski Rotary President Stu Schwarzer, left, presented outgoing President Donna Travis with a plaque for her dedicated service and hard work. The Rotary Club of Pulaski is a civic organization with the mission of providing service to others, promoting integrity and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace.

July 6, 2018.

