Red Cross blood shortage still ‘severe’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Although thousands responded to an early July plea for blood and platelet donations, American Red Cross says the supply of most types remains seriously low. The agency issued a “critical” call for Type O blood donations Thursday.

Pulaski County citizens have two convenient opportunities this week to help boost blood supplies by visiting one of two bloodmobiles in the county:

• Monday, noon to 6 p.m., at Dublin Lions Club building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin.

• Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at LewisGale Hospital Educational Building, 2400 Lee Hwy., Pulaski. The building, formerly Eure Educational Building, is behind the hospital, past the emergency room entrance.

According to Red Cross spokeswoman Bernadette Jay, thousands responded to a plea issued in early July for blood and platelet donations. Nonetheless, an emergency need for blood continues.

She says supplies are still being distributed to hospitals at a faster rate than they are coming in. That means Red Cross currently has less than a five-day supply available.

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” Jay, external communications manager of the Appalachian and mid-Atlantic Blood Services Regions. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

She says those with Type O blood are particularly urged to donate, as Type O plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. O positive can be given to any Rh-positive patient and O negative can be given to anyone.

Those who are unable to attend Monday’s or Tuesday’s bloodmobiles can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Donors who give between July 30 and Aug. 30 earn a $5 Amazon.com gift card for use online.

