Reba Hatfield Harris

Reba Hatfield Harris, 80, of Pulaski, Va., went to her heavenly home Monday, July 09, 2018, at Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehab after a short illness.

She worked in sales early in her marriage and later enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and a loving mother. Reba was very artistic and was recognized numerous times for that talent. She was a member of Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church, where her husband pastored for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Hatfield and Bessie McWilliams Hatfield; her husband, Jay Steve Harris, and only child, Craig S. Harris.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, William Levon Hatfield Sr. and wife, Betsy Hatfield, of Dunlap, Tenn.; a niece, Rebecca Hatfield Card and husband, Lewis Card Jr., of Naples, Fla.; a nephew, William Levon Hatfield Jr., of Dunlap, Tenn., and a great-nephew, Baylor William Mosier, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church, 4950 Newbern Road, with Elder Don Singleton officiating. Interment follows in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va., followed by a meal at the church.

Reba Harris services is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski.

