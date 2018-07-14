Rays open series with win over Yankees

By Matt. Trust, Pulaski Yankees



PULASKI, Va – The Pulaski Yankees dropped the first of a three-game set against the Princeton Rays by a 13-1 final on Saturday night at Calfee Park. The loss dropped the Yankees’ record to 11-14 on the 2018 season.

Princeton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of Wander Franco’s first hit in what would become a memorable night. Franco launched a two-run homer off Luis Medina to open the scoring. Franco added a RBI triple in the second inning to make it 3-0, and launched his second homer of the night in the fourth inning, that time a three-run shot, opening the Rays’ lead to 6-0.

Carlos Tatis homered for Pulaski in the fourth inning to put the Yanks on the board at 7-1. Franco completed the cycle in the fifth inning with a single, and the Rays’ bats stayed hot in an eventual 13-1 win over the Pulaski Yankees.

The Pulaski Yankees return to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park tomorrow, July 15 for the second of a three-game set against the Princeton Rays. It’s Bluegrass and Baseball Night Presented by Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. Ticket information is available on the web at pulaskiyankees.net.

