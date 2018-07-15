Rays blank Yankees, take middle game of series

By Matt Trust, Pulaski Yankees



PULASKI – Pedro Espinola was magnificent on the mound for the Pulaski Yankees, but the bats stayed silent in a 3-0 defeat to the Princeton Rays on Sunday night. Espinola finished the night with 11 strikeouts, marking a new season-high by a Yankees’ pitcher in a single game.

The scoreless affair continued into the eighth winning when the Rays broke through for a couple runs off reliever Marcus Evey. After Osmy Gregorio led off the inning with a single and stolen base, he circled the bases and scored on a RBI single by Connor Hollis. On the ensuing throw home by Robert Javier, Hollis advance to second base. Next batter, Wander Franco singled home Hollis to further his current, league-leading hitting streak to 20 games.

Princeton loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and Jonathan Aranda received credit for a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0. Zack Trageton started the game on the hill for the Rays and tossed four scoreless innings, followed by four more shutout innings by Stephen Yander. Steffon Moore closed out the game with a successful save opportunity. The loss drops the Yankees’ record to 11-15 on the 2018 season.

The Pulaski Yankees return to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park tomorrow, July 16 for the conclusion of a seven-game homestand and a three-game set against the Princeton Rays. It’s Pinstripe Pride Night at the ballpark! Fans are encouraged to wear items to the game representing the New York Yankees or any of their minor league affiliates. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. Ticket information is available on the web at pulaskiyankees.net.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2018.

