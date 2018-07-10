Randall Blaine Bales Sr.

Randall Blaine Bales Sr., of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Va., following an illness.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eli (Moody) Bales of Eggleston, Va.; mother, Betty DeBoard Bales, of Eggleston, Va.; sister, Patsy Bales Stump of Pearisburg, Va.; brother, Douglas Muncy of Pearisburg, Va., and stepson, Zachary Linkous of Dublin, Va.

Left to cherish his memory are a son, Randall Bales Jr. and wife, Debbie; his daughters, Sonya Schnicke and Yardley Bales; his grandsons, Jacob Bales, Jordan Anderson and fiancé, Carmen Dunagan, DJ Schnicke, Justice Easter and great grandson, Harlan Anderson; step-grandchildren, Josh Cox and wife, Katelin, Traci Dillon and husband, Dustin, and many other step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Randy was a unique individual when it came to relationships he had. As many people called him dad or granddad as those that called him Randy or RB. Children loved him and he loved them. As I began to include those surviving him I thought of this person or that person who had a brother, son, daughter or grandchild that bonded with him and it would not be fair to list some because he honestly was family to so many.

Also surviving him include brothers, Tommy Bales and wife, Lois, Jeffrey Bales and wife, Chasity; nieces, Angel Bales Osborne and husband, Quentin, Sherry Hall and husband, Todd, JR Stump and wife, Amanda, and Kalob Bales, and many special extended family members.

The family is receiving friends at Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin, Va., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 14, with a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. with Pastor Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment follows at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. His family hopes those sharing his passion for riding motorcycles will follow him on his last ride on his bike to his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made for funeral expenses to Truliant Federal Credit Union, 7321 Peppers Ferry Blvd., Radford, Va. 24141; in the memo you may write in memory of R.B. Bales Sr.

The Bales family is in the care of Givens Funeral Home in Pearisburg, Va. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

