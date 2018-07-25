Pulaski Board of Supervisors honors outgoing employees

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Due to ongoing repairs, the Pulaski Board of Supervisors meeting was again held in the county’s Information Technology building at 89 Commerce Street and not at its traditional location in the County Administration building. Andy McCready, chairman of the board of supervisors, opened Monday evening’s meeting by acknowledging a fact.

“Things don’t always go according to plan,” he said. “The new ceiling is in and it looks great, but we had a little trouble with the air conditioner. That gave up the ghost and we’ve also had some problems with the curtains and the windows. We said that if we weren’t going to have everything fixed then we’re not going in there and that’s why we’re back over here this month.”

Having the meeting in the county’s information technology building was perhaps appropriate, as the first action the board took was to acknowledge the service of the county’s Director of Information Technology, Timothy Barnes, who retires at the end of the month. Supervisors Charles Bopp and Dean Pratt presented retirement tokens to Barnes, who took the opportunity to publicly thank the board for their support.

July 25, 2018

