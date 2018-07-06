Pulaski All-Stars take second at Dixie tournament

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Dixie League All Star baseball tournament came to a close last weekend with the Pulaski All-Stars 11-12 age division team taking second place overall. The Pulaski West All Stars 8-10 age group took home the Best Sportsmanship trophy.

The tournament, which took place at Randolph Park this year and included teams from Montgomery, Patrick y, Radford, Giles and Pulaski Counties and the City of Radford. The Pulaski 11 and 12-year baseballers beat both Montgomery County and Blacksburg before falling to the undefeated Patrick County All-Stars, who won the tournament.

In the 8-10-year-old Division, Pulaski West had one win and two losses, whereas Pulaski East had a two-win, two loss record in the tournament. The Christiansburg All-Star team won this year’s championship in the younger age group.

Players from all participating teams were chosen for their excellent fielding capabilities. In the 8-10-year-old division Conner Furrow and Aiden Whitlock from PC East were selected, as was Kia Sherman from the PC West team. Gabe Huff, Ethan Tickle, Jack Allen and Noah Long were selected from the Pulaski County 11- 12-year-old All-Stars. Noah Long also had the best batting average (.455) for Pulaski in the tournament.

