Pulaski 4-H Livestock Club takes a tour for the ages

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Twenty-eight members and adult volunteers with the Pulaski County 4-H Livestock Club recently returned from an agricultural tour of the Midwest. From car washes to spaghetti dinners to mucking horse stalls, these 4-H’ers worked hard to raise the funds to make this trip a reality.

The goal of the trip was to show these youngsters the diversity that exists within the world of agriculture and to see what job opportunities are available as they consider life long careers.

Their first stop was the Cargill Corn Milling plant in Dayton, Ohio, which produces livestock feed as well as food ingredients like oils, flours and cornstarch. After this, they traveled to the western part of the state to meet a cattle broker who deals extensively in Pulaski bred cattle.

The 4-H’ers then headed to Van Wert, Ohio, to visit the Blue Creek Wind Farm which has 152 wind turbines that can power approximately 76,000 homes annually. Thus, a county which has always relied on farming as the backbone of its economy, can now add wind power to its list of homegrown farm products.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2018.

Comments

comments