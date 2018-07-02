PSA alters schedule for July 4

All three of Pulaski County Public Service Authority’s dropsites will be closed Wednesday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

There also will be no garbage collection Wednesday. Garbage normally collected on Wednesday will be picked up Thursday.

Customers who’s garbage is collected on Thursdays need to put their garbage at the curb Friday for collection, along with Friday’s normally-scheduled collection.

All customers should have their garbage at the curb by 7 a.m.

Written by: Editor on July 2, 2018.

