Proposed shooting range put on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Faced with opposition from multiple nearby property owners, a man who is petitioning to turn his private outdoor shooting range into a commercial venture has put the project on hold for a while.

Barry S. Moore was supposed to appear before Pulaski County Planning Commission Tuesday night. He is seeking approval for a special use permit to allow him to operate a commercial shooting range on Miller Owens Road, off Lowman’s Ferry Road.

However, county staff said Moore requested planners table the matter until he can schedule and hold a community meeting. A date and location for the community meeting has not yet been announced.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2018.

Comments

comments