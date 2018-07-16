Proposed shooting range put on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Faced with opposition from multiple nearby property owners, a man who is petitioning to turn his private outdoor shooting range into a commercial venture has put the project on hold for a while.
Barry S. Moore was supposed to appear before Pulaski County Planning Commission Tuesday night. He is seeking approval for a special use permit to allow him to operate a commercial shooting range on Miller Owens Road, off Lowman’s Ferry Road.
However, county staff said Moore requested planners table the matter until he can schedule and hold a community meeting. A date and location for the community meeting has not yet been announced.
