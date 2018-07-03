President invites Supervisors to visit Washington

By WILLIAM PAINE

Some weeks ago, President Trump, through the office of Intergovernmental Relations, invited all of Virginia’s Board of Supervisor members and their County Administrators to come to the District of Columbia for a conference.

Three out of five Pulaski County Supervisors, namely, Andy McCready, Joe Guthrie and Dean Pratt, were able to make the trip to Washington along with Pulaski County Administrator Jonathon Sweet. According to Guthrie about 220 supervisors and administrators attended the conference.

“The goal is to help build closer relationships and partnerships with the federal and local government,” said Guthrie. “I think that’s a really great idea and one that we were very supportive of and we were happy to participate in.”

