Prepare to go for the Gusto!

By WILLIAM PAINE

Nestled in the mountains a few miles west of the town of Pulaski, lies a picturesque lake that supplies the town and its inhabitants with drinking water, as well as aquatic recreation. This body of water and the land surrounding it are known as Gatewood Park and Reservoir and it offers a multitude of recreational activities including camping, hiking, fishing, kayaking and most recently, paddle boarding.

Most Southwest Times readers, being extremely well-informed, are well aware of these facts. So, in recognition of the new and exciting sport of paddle boarding and in the tradition of keepings its readers up to date on the latest happenings, the Southwest Times is hereby notifying its readers of a unique upcoming event at Gatewood Park and Reservoir, The Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race.

Granted, this announcement comes as no coincidence, as the event is sponsored by The Southwest Times, as well as the Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company and the town of Pulaski. The Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and will begin at the picnic area in Gatewood Park.

The race course will consist of several buoys set in a circular pattern, which will cover the entirety of Gatewood Reservoir. One lap around the buoys will take the paddle boarder a distance of approximately three miles. Participants in the Gusto at Gatewood can either paddle once around the buoys for the Novice Race, or twice around for the Expert Race.

Participants will be divided into two groups: 18 years old and older and 17 years old and younger. Most, if not all, of those under 17 will compete in the Novice Race.

The top five racers in each category will receive a unique token denoting their placement at the finish, with priority given to those who make two laps around the course.

All race entrants will receive a “Bag of Shwag” to remind them of their participation in this one of a kind event.

The cost to enter the Gusto at Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the race. To enter go to www.mountain2island.com or visit Mountain 2 Island locations at Claytor Lake State Park in Fairlawn or Gatewood Park. Also, for those who do not own a paddle board, demo boards will be available for rental on the day of the race for a discounted fee of $10.

The Southwest Times and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company wish to thank the town of Pulaski for its sponsorship and for the enthusiasm displayed regarding this event.

This is a race and awards will be handed out denoting finishing rank but what’s really important is participation in this first of its kind event at Gatewood Park. Those not well acquainted with paddle boarding will find the Novice Race more to their liking. Those hearty enough to complete two laps around the course will enjoy the challenge of the Expert Race.

Either way, it’s important to keep one goal in mind and that is to go for the Gusto at the Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

