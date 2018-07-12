Pitty Party: P.A.C.C. puts Pit Bulls up for adoption

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@

southwesttimes.com

This Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, Pulaski County Animal Care and Control (P.A.C.C.) will have a “Pitty Party” at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

All vaccinated spayed or neutered pit bull terriers and pit mixes will be available for adoption for $40.00 with approved application. All unaltered pits will have the $15 adoption fee waived but must agree to have the animal spayed or neutered within a month’s time. Most of the dozen or so pits at the shelter have been fixed.

Rescue shelters often do not take in pit bulls due to low demand for these animals. This is due to problems people have renting apartments with pit bulls and sometimes higher insurance costs associated with their ownership. There are even some localities which prohibit ownership of pit bulls.

Shelter personnel estimate that on average, 40 percent of the dogs in the animal shelter are pit bulls or pit bull mixes. This, they say, is due to the abundance of “backyard breeders” in the area.

In any case, the Pulaski County Animal Shelter is near capacity and must find a home for these dogs before they must necessarily be euthanized.

Pulaski Animal Care and Control urges Southwest Times readers to let anyone looking for a pit bull or pit bull mix know about Saturday’s Pitty Party.

The Pulaski County Animal Shelter is located at 80 Dublin Park Road in Dublin. Call (540) 674-8359 with any questions.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2018.

Comments

comments