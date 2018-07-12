Pirates answer back to even series with Yanks

By Matt Trust, Pulaski Yankees



PULASKI – Jonah Davis drove in five runs for the Bristol Pirates leading to a 6-3 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Wednesday night at Motor Mile Field in Calfee Park. The defeat dropped the Yankees to 9-13 on the season and 5-5 at home.

It only took one pitch into Wednesday’s game for Bristol to jump out to a 1-0 lead. On a first pitch heater from Pulaski’s Alexander Vizcaino, Davis went the distance to deep right field for his sixth homer of the season. The Bucs tacked on a second run in the opening inning on a RBI double to center field by Sherten Apostel to score Mason Martin.

The Yankees answered with a pair of runs in the first inning to draw even. After loading the bases with nobody out, Carlos Tatis came through in the clutch with two outs with a two-run single scoring Robert Javier and Oswald Peraza. Next inning, the Yankees grabbed a 3-2 lead after Nelson Gomez scored from 90 feet away on a wild pitch.

But in the fourth inning, Bristol received an opportunity of their own with the bases loaded, and Davis cashed in for three more RBIs on one swing. Davis cleared the bases on another first pitch swing to give the Bucs a 5-3 lead. In the sixth, Davis drove in his fifth run of the night on a sacrifice fly to right field on a 2-0 count.

Pulaski cut the deficit back to two runs in the seventh frame after Evan Alexander raced from first to third on a pick off attempt throwing error, and later scored on a ground out by Jordan Scott. Pulaski was unable to find the equalizer late and finished the night with four runs on four hits. Steven Jennings went five innings and qualified for the win for Bristol, while Vizcaino matched with five innings but departed with five runs, four earned on six hits, three walks and four strikeouts and was tagged with the loss.

The Pulaski Yankees return to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park tomorrow, July 12 for the third of a four-game set against the Bristol Pirates. It’s “Thirsty Thursday” at Calfee Park. Enjoy discounted beers throughout the night at the concession stands. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. Ticket information is available on the web at pulaskiyankees.net.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2018.

Comments

comments