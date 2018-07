PFD offers hot dogs, cool down

Melinda Williams/SWT

Pulaski Fire Department is opening the doors of its historic firehouse Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for an open house. Donations will be accepted. In addition to a fire truck display, facility tour, and firefighter meet and greet, there will be free hot dogs and a chance to cool down in the spray of a fire hose. Here, Carson Hamblin cools down during a past open house.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2018.

