PCHS Athletic Trainer honored for role at RU

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School’s athletic trainer, Jackie Snell, is set to be honored by Radford University, her former employer. During RU’s Homecoming Weekend, Snell will be inducted into the Radford Athletics Hall of Fame, which is meant to recognize the school’s most successful graduates and honor their accomplishments. To date, there have only been 54 inductees into that honored group.

Snell is being honored for her legacy as an athletic trainer at the Radford Athletics Department, where she worked from 1984 to 2008. The press release states that Snell “contributed countless time and effort to the RU Athletic Department as head athletic trainer and was beloved by hundreds of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Jackie Clouse Snell originated from Sommerset, a small farming community in Ohio. “It’s smaller than Dublin” said Snell. “At my high school football field, if somebody kicked a good field goal, it went into the corn field.” There, she lived with her parents Sharon and Lenny Clouse and four brothers and sisters while playing on the school’s basketball and softball teams. “I was average,” admitted Snell. “I was MVP of my softball team in my senior year but we weren’t very good.”

Her freshman year of college was spent at Miami of Ohio where she was studying for a degree in Elementary Education. One day she was at her work study job when she mentioned a trip she was taking to nearby Ohio University to visit a friend. A fellow student then mentioned that his brother was in the athletic training program there. “I thought that sounded really neat,” Snell said. “The following year I transferred and got into their program, which was one of the best in the nation at the time.”

It was in her senior year that another chance conversation led her into an unexpected opportunity. After graduation, she was planning to return to her hometown to try and get a job teaching health education because at the time her old high school didn’t have an athletic trainer. One evening, the Radford basketball team came to play and while there, RU’s athletic trainer, Tommy Bell, mentioned that he was looking for somebody to be a graduate assistant. One of Ohio University’s trainers approached her and told her that Bell was looking for an assistant. “I was like, ‘Where the heck is Radford?’ I had never heard of it,” confided Snell.

Before traveling to Radford to see about the job, Snell had only left the state of Ohio once because “we didn’t have the money to travel.” Radford is only a few hours from Athens but the difference between the two states was striking. “I came down here and I thought, ‘This is what they’re talking about when they talk about southern hospitality.’ I saw that big difference and fell in love with the place.”

Jackie accepted the graduate assistant position at RU and obtained her Master of Science Degree in Physical and Health Education there in the Spring of 1984. It was in that same year that Tommy Bell accepted a position as a trainer for the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. As a result, the 23-year old recent grad from the Midwest was appointed as head athletic trainer for Radford University.

“It was big,” said Snell. “Especially at that time, for a female. They were a Division One college. At the time, there was only one other female at a Division One school who was the head trainer. Someone once asked me, ‘Did you feel like you were breaking barriers?’ I never even really thought about it. Throughout my whole career, God has opened doors and brought the right people into my life. If that guy sitting at the work study job hadn’t talked about his brother being there, I probably would have never found out about it.”

As athletic trainer at Radford University Snell was responsible for the well-being of 19 different D1 sports teams including, volleyball, field hockey, soccer, cross-country, basketball, swimming, diving, indoor track and field, baseball, softball and outdoor track and field. With a couple of exceptions, these sports had both men’s and women’s teams. Snell, was assigned two assistants to aid her in taking care of these players.

While overseeing these teams, Snell tended to a multitude of medical issues including broken bones, dislocated shoulders, torn tendons, concussions and, of course, sprained ankles, which accounted for more than half of all injuries.

In the late nineties an assistant basketball coach suggested Jackie Clouse meet his brother. She met him and liked what she saw and in the year 2000, she married Max Snell. In 2003, the couple celebrated the birth of their daughter, Erika.

Though her work load was heavy, Snell enjoyed being available for the players and helping them in their time of need. To help alleviate scheduling conflicts, it was common practice to allow student trainers to accompany teams when they played their matches. In the mid-90s a rule change disallowed this practice and, as a result, the athletic director’s job became more hectic. In addition to covering teams that were playing, RU coaches wanted to have the athletic trainers available for teams practicing in the offseason, which required Snell and her staff to work very long hours. This took a toll. “I would go home crying. I felt like I couldn’t do a good job of covering everybody. It was physically impossible.”

One particular day, Snell received another fortuitous notification that would change her destiny. “I was standing there washing dishes and I’m looking at my little ceramic Angel that I have on the window sill and I’m thinking, I’m getting home late. I have no time for Erika. What am I going to do?”

Seemingly out of the blue, a neighbor called to tell her about an opening for an athletic trainer at Pulaski County High School. She called the principal, who had been a coach at RU, and started her job there in the Spring of 2008. She’s been at PCHS ever since and, as was the case at RU, has treated a variety of injuries, oftentimes telling students to “Ice it,” to keep the swelling down. This has become a catch phrase for Snell, who has “ICE IT” emblazoned on her license plate.

Sometimes ice isn’t enough. “We had an alumni game a few years ago and they haven’t had one since,” said Snell. “We had three major injuries right within the first five minutes of the game, including a broken arm.”

On another occasion, a boy on the soccer team came to Snell after colliding with another player and complained that he “just didn’t feel good.” After talking to the high schooler at length, Snell figured that even though it wasn’t obvious, he had injured his spleen and sent him to the hospital. Hours later his spleen was removed as it had, indeed, ruptured.

Snell clearly enjoys her work at PCHS, even though, sometimes she’s called to make tough decisions, like when she has to tell a player that the injury they have will keep them from playing the rest of the game. “That’s hard,” admitted Snell. “I will say, the coaches here have been great to work with.”

So far, her work in this, her adopted hometown, has proven advantageous for all concerned but as Jackie Snell is well aware, one never knows what the future holds.

“God just opens doors. You think about planning your life and you can have your dreams and plans but God’s plan is the best.”

Written by: Editor on July 30, 2018.

