PC Volleyball working to grow future

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

If you want to win, you’ve got to put in the work. That applies to the weight room, practice and building your program for the future.

Lady Cougar Volleyball Head Coach Ted Prol hosted two camps recently, giving his staff and players a chance to interact with players from the elementary schools and middle schools who will one day put on the colors of the Lady Cougar team.

“Our first camp was June 14-15 and was for the younger players,” Prol said. “We had 17 young ladies and one young man come out for that camp. June 18-19 we hosted our upcoming middle school players from both county middle schools. We had 28 young ladies come out for that one. That’s 47 young athletes who will hope to come into our program in a few years.”

While the camp was a great way to get young athletes out of the house during the summer and thinking about the upcoming season, it was also part of a bigger plan for Prol as he works toward bring PCHS to a higher level.

“I was really excited to see the turn out we had for the camps,” he said. “Our coaches and current players helped the girls learn setting, serving, passing and digging. Each Lady Cougar player was assigned one to three girls throughout the camps. We want these young players to know they are a part of our program now and that we’re watching their progress. I want to thank the parents for getting them out each day. The bonds we started will pay off in the future.”

Campers worked hard each day on individual skills, but also played plenty of volleyball. Lunch was provided each day by the school, and every athlete left the camp with a shirt and new knee pads.

While there was plenty of hard work, there was also some fun involved. The last day of each camp involved a water balloon fight.

“I think they enjoyed getting the coaches wet,” Prol said.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2018.

Comments

comments