Patricia Ann Page Eversole

Patricia Ann Page Eversole, age 65, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at her home.

Born Feb. 26, 1953, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late John Marvin Page and Mildred Jeanette Havens Page. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Dulcey Lenore Ratcliffe; brother, Earl Page, and sisters, Elizabeth Carr and Brenda Price.

She was retired from Volvo Trucking.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Eversole Mance and husband, Mark, of Pulaski, Va., Brittney Tessar and husband, Joshua, of Blacksburg, Va., and Alexis Anders and Aaron Chessmore of Dublin, Va.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Humphrey, Dustin Adams, Hollins Tessar, Holden Tessar and Joslynn Chessmore; sister, Rochell Smythers and husband, Wendell, of Allisonia, Va.; brothers, Marvin Page and wife, Julia, of Christiansburg, Va., and Kenny Page nad wife, Nancy, of Christiansburg; children’s father, Ronnie Eversole of Dublin, Va.; best friend, Sherry Lambert; special companion, Sam Brubaker of Dublin, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handing arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 3, 2018.

Comments

comments