Parents arrested in endangered child case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — The parents of an infant for which an endangered child alert was issued Tuesday have been arrested.

The 5-day-old child was found safe in Pulaski about an hour after the alert was issued. She was in the custody of her father, Andy Alexander Bosier, 41, of High Point, N.C.

Radford authorities contacted Pulaski police about 4 p.m. to advise them of the situation. Based on information provided to local law enforcement, Bosier’s vehicle was found in the area of Crosby Lane, just outside town limits, around 4:42 p.m., according to a Pulaski Police Department press release.

It goes on to report Bosier was taken into custody without incident and the infant was found safe inside a residence. The child was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski as a precaution, police say.

Both Bosier and the child’s mother, Samantha Marie Cochran, 25, of Radford, were arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect. Cochran, who was arrested in Radford, also is charged with obstruction of justice.

Radford authorities are not releasing details as to what led to the charges or Tuesday’s alert.

Both suspects were being held at New River Valley Regional Jail Wednesday morning. Bosier was being held without bond, while Cochran was being held in lieu of $1,500 secured bond, according to jail records.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2018.

Comments

comments